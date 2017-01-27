Sutton United v Leeds United: Fans’ terrace anthem making a noise ahead of FA Cup clash

A Sutton United fans’ FA Cup song celebrating the clash with Leeds 47 years ago is making a noise ahead of Sunday’s big fourth round clash.

Back on the Shoebox Terrace Again has been rushed out as an official release and is available from ITunes, Spotify and all usual channels.

The record, written and recorded by West Sutton’s own Comrade X, celebrates the oldest remaining part of the famous Gander Green Lane ground and references cup exploits at the home of Sutton United from the last Leeds game in 1970 through to Middlesborough and the epic victory against Coventry in 1989.

A spokesperson for the Gandermonium Sutton fan group and blog said: “This record is a tribute to the extraordinary FA Cup history of Sutton United and brings us bang up to date with the current exploits under the leadership of our gaffer Paul Doswell.

“The last time Sutton met Leeds was in 1970 when we came up against the full-strength Don Revie side laden with household names, the song celebrates that incredible day. We lost six nil but we’ve got a gamblers chance this weekend and we will seize it with both hands.

“The Shoebox Terrace at Gander Green Lane is our ancestral home from home where we congregate to celebrate the three pillars of a civilised society - football, beer and rock and roll.”