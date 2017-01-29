Sutton United 1 Leeds United 0: Match winner Collins hopes for plum FA Cup fifth round tie

Match-winner Jamie Collins is hoping for a trip to Old Trafford or the Emirates Stadium after helping non-league Sutton dump Leeds United out of the FA Cup.

The defender converted from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute following Lewie Coyle’s foul on Roarie Deacon to give the National League side a 1-0 victory over the Whites and a place in the fifth round for the first time in the club’s history.

Leeds, who fielded a much-changed line-up, played the final eight minutes at Gander Green Lane with 10 men after defender Liam Cooper was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Collins told BT Sport: “I think when we saw their team sheet, especially at home, we always thought we had a chance. I think there was only one or two that are regular first-team (players). But at home, we fancy our chances against anyone.

“It’ll be a big upset out in the public but for us we knew we could do it.

“It’s a fantastic day for the club, all the lads are buzzing and you can see what it means to the fans.

“I think we’d like one of the Premier League big boys now - Man United, Arsenal, someone like that, away.”