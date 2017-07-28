Social media reaction: 'Best Leeds United shirt in years'... but all black is not for everyone

Leeds United have gone against the club's tradition colours and unveiled a black away shirt for the 2017/18 season.
Fans have been having their say on the kit on social media. Here's a selection of the Tweets...
Leeds United have gone against the club's tradition colours and unveiled a black away shirt for the 2017/18 season.
Fans have been having their say on the kit on social media. Here's a selection of the Tweets...
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.