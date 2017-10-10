Revealed: Leeds United's most consistent performers in 2017/18 Championship campaign

Almost a quarter of the Championship season has passed for Leeds United and the Whites are sitting well-positioned in fifth place after two months of the campaign.
Each match, chief football writer Phil Hay analyses the performances of each player and gives them a rating out of ten. Here's how the players have averaged over the first 11 league matches and three Caraboa Cup ties (NB, only showing players to have made four or more appearances). Share your thoughts on Facebook, Twitter or in the comments section below.