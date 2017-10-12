Recap: What we learned from Thursday’s Leeds United press conference

Have your say

THOMAS CHRISTIANSEN met the media on Thursday afternoon ahead of Leeds United’s return to Championship action when they take on Reading at Elland Road.

Striker Kemar Roofe was also on hand to answer questions at Thorp Arch as Leeds. Find out what was said through our Leeds United Live running blog ...

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Yorkshire Evening Post

Get the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post on social media.

FACEBOOK | Like the Leeds United - Yorkshire Evening Post Page

TWITTER |Follow YEPSportsdesk

INSTAGRAM |See our snaps at Leeds United - YEP.