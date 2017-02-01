RECAP: Blackburn Rovers 1 Leeds United 2 - As it happened from Ewood Park Chris Wood rises to win a header against Blackburn Rovers earlier this season 17 Have your say Pontus Jansson scored a dramatic winners as Leeds secured another big win on their quest for Premier League football. Scroll through Lee Sobot's dramatic updates as they happened. Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United: Ten changes as Hernandez starts on bench and only Dallas keeps his place Your Leeds United views: As transfer windows go, it could have been a lot worse