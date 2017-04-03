Reading 1 Leeds United 0: YEP Jury verdicts

Our YEP Jury have their say on Leeds United’s 1-0 defeat at Reading.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds’ seven-game unbeaten run came to a end at Reading, the home side making the most of the open game. The win moves them above Leeds with only seven games to play.

Pontus Jansson was omitted from the match-day eighteen due to injury while Kalvin Phillips returned to the bench after his two-game suspension.

Leeds had the earliest opportunities, but both Pablo Hernandez and Alfonso Pedraza missed the chances created. It was a open game but when Reading had a chance they took it in style, the player (Yann Kermorgant) who had been verbal in his criticism of Leeds’ style of play profited on a poor clearance by Charlie Taylor and he slammed the ball past a despairing dive of Rob Green.

It could have been worse but Reading passed up another opening when Green saved Leeds with a save, Kermorgant was then unlucky when his shot struck a post and went clear.

Leeds knew they had to impose themselves better in the second half and they did a lot better without causing Al-Habsi a lot of difficultly, although he nearly gifted an equaliser when letting a shot go through his hands – unlucky for Leeds it went into the side netting.

Souleymane Doukara, Phillips and Kemar Roofe were introduced and despite enjoying the largest slice of possession it came to no avail, Reading stood firm to see out the game.

The unsavoury incidents of bottles thrown in the direction of Al-Habsi in the Reading goal will not do our fans’ reputation any good.

I cannot see why these ‘so called’ fans continue to tarnish our proud club’s reputation. Stop it and grow up!

I was disappointed with a few players, I’m not naming them but they were guilty of giving away possession to their opponents far too many times.

As in the first game with Reading, the team that had the greatest possession ended up losing. Leeds must regroup and move on, the next fixture is Brentford tomorrow night and the Londoners won’t be a push over, but no game in the Championship is.

Man of the match: Kyle Bartley.

STEPHEN CLARK

Leeds United’s unbeaten run came to an end in a disappointing display against Reading on Saturday, but it was a defeat that did not cause too much damage to the club’s play-off hopes.

With Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield both dropping points earlier in the day, the pressure was off Garry Monk’s side although there was an opportunity to move into third place in the table.

Unfortunately Leeds produced a lacklustre display and went down to Yann Kermogant’s fine first-half strike. It wasn’t a moment to remember for Liam Cooper, who retained his place at the expense of Pontus Jansson, as he stepped out of the way of a poor Charlie Taylor header to allow the Reading striker to get his shot away.

Jansson’s absence and the reasons for it are an unnecessary distraction as we enter the final weeks of the campaign and one can only hope things are sorted out in the next couple of days so he can return to the back line for the game against Brentford.

Leeds huffed and puffed but never really threatened the Reading goal in the second half and were frustrated by the cynical tactics of Jaap Stam’s side.

There is a dislike brewing between the two sides who look likely to meet in the play-offs.

Man of the match: Rob Green.

DAVID WATKINS

There was never going to be much between these sides and so it proved. It is disappointing to come out of it with nothing but we more than matched Reading in most aspects. Both sides had numerous half chances and on this occasion the one kind break of the ball fell for the Royals and not us. On another day one of several opportunities Leeds had, particularly in the first half, would have got us the draw. On the other hand, Reading probably had better chances than we did. It’s done and we move on to another tricky looking encounter tomorrow at Brentford where we really do need to pick up at least a point or the pressure will begin to mount. The lack of a plan B continues to hamper us when we go behind – taking off two attacking wingers and replacing them with Doukara and Phillips doesn’t give us any more punch and so it’s vital for us to get the first goal against the Bees. Seven cup finals to go and it looks like it could go down to the last of them.

Man of the match: Chris Wood.

GARY NEWBOULD

United slipped to defeat against Reading where a lack of concentration at a throw ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Whites were never at their fluent best against a Reading team who we could well see once again very soon in the play-offs.

We definitely need something from another difficult away trip to Brentford tomorrow.

Man of the match: Gaetano Berardi.

MATTHEW EVANS

Saturday saw by far the worst refereeing performance of the season and one of those frustrating games where nothing seems to go for you.

Neither side came out of the game with any credit although, of course, Reading will be much the happier with a narrow win and three points.

If you were one of the other play-off candidates you would certainly fancy yourselves against either of these sides on this showing.

Games are going to come thick and fast now until the end of the season. We need to get back to picking up points. Luckily that’s something we’ve proved to be good at so far this season when suffering a disappointing defeat. It starts with Brentford tomorrow.

Man of the match: Gaetano Berardi.

MIKE GILL

It took a defensive error to give Reading the lead on 21 minutes. Charlie Taylor was unable to clear a throw in heading it towards Liam Cooper in the box. Cooper, possibly haunted by his near miss against Brighton, lifted his leg and let the ball through to Kermorgant who gratefully smashed it into the net.

United came close several times but were not close enough. Green was commanding again in the box and saved the Whites from further embarrassment.

Man of the match: Rob Green.