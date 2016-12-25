Preston v Leeds United: Whites’ best yet to come says captain Liam Bridcutt

CAPTAIN Liam Bridcutt says Leeds United’s best is yet to come – despite approaching today’s trip to Preston following seven wins from their last nine league games.

United travel to Deepdale sitting fifth in the Championship table and only two points behind third-placed Reading following last weekend’s 1-0 win at home to Brentford.

Winger Stuart Dallas admitted victory against the Bees had been achieved despite Leeds being short of their best – “winning ugly” as Dallas labelled it – and Bridcutt is an agreement that there is plenty more left in the locker at Leeds.

Three months after breaking a bone in his foot, Bridcutt could now be set for his first start since September at Deepdale today with the defensive midfielder having come through two appearances off the bench against Brentford and Reading unscathed.

“I think if you look at the results we have been picking up over the last few months, I’d probably say we haven’t performed the greatest but we are getting the right results,” said Bridcutt.

“Hopefully, if you can imagine us putting in the performances then I think the results will be even better.

“We are looking forward to the next couple of weeks coming up and this is probably one of the busiest parts of the season and one that can shape a season really.”

Leeds will visit Aston Villa just three days after this afternoon’s clash at Preston for a Thursday-night fixture screened live on Sky Sports.

Bottom of the table Rotherham

United then visit Elland Road on the Bank Holiday Monday of New Year.

Bridcutt, though, is looking no further than today’s clash at Deepdale and admits that every fixture in the Championship is a demanding one.

“For me, and the team, I think with every game, you know it’s going to be a tough game,” said the skipper.

“No matter who it is that we are going to turn up against, we always know it’s going to be difficult.

“We have got to be in the right mind-set to go and put in a performance and get the right results.”

Preston, managed by former Whites chief Simon Grayson, sit 11th in the table and the Lilywhites have suffered just one defeat from their last six league games.

Only leaders Newcastle United have won at Deepdale since September.