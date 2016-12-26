Preston North End v Leeds United: Two changes as Taylor misses out and Vieira drops to bench

CHARLIE Taylor misses out for Leeds United and top scorer Chris Wood starts on the bench as head coach Garry Monk makes two changes to his Whites side for Boxing Day’s Championship clash at Preston North End.

Left back Taylor injured his Achilles during last weekend’s home match with Brentford and will play no part whatsoever at Deepdale as Gaetano Berardi comes in at left back.

Captain Liam Bridcutt also makes his first Leeds start since September after making a full recovery from breaking a bone in his foot.

Bridcutt will partner Kalvin Phillips in defensive centre midfied as Ronaldo Vieira drops to the bench.

Top scorer Wood and Pablo Hernandez also feature among the substitutes, with Souleyame Doukara and Kemar Roofe keeping their places upfront and in the lone striker role respectively.

Wood has only recently returned to training after tightening his hamstring while Hernandez has also had a recent hamstring issue.

Leeds United team v Preston: Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi, Phillips, Bridcutt (c), Sacko, Roofe, Dallas, Doukara. Subs: Silvestri, Denton, Cooper, Vieira, Hernandez, Wood, Antonsson.