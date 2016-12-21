Preston North End v Leeds United: Dallas targets Boxing Day triumph

LEEDS United winger Stuart Dallas is champing at the bit ahead of Boxing Day’s trip to Preston North End and says a confident Whites team will back themselves to pick up yet another three-point haul in the Sky Bet Championship.

The fifth-placed Whites signed off for Christmas with Saturday’s last-gasp 1-0 win against Brentford at Elland Road, United’s seventh league win from their last nine games.

Boxing Day’s trip to Preston North End will offer an opportunity to enhance that already impressive recent run further still, and Dallas says confidence is high after a superb run of form over the last few months.

The 25-year-old Northern Ireland international is also excited by the prospect of another bumper Whites travelling support at Deepdale – the ground where Leeds signed off last season under former boss Steve Evans back in May.

United took over 5,000 travelling fans to Deepdale on that occasion and the Whites have been given an away allocation of 5,700 for the clash in six days’ time.

“Just thinking back to last season last year they filled that (end) and it was a great atmosphere,” said Dallas. “Preston won again on Saturday so it’s going to be a good game but we will go there full of confidence and hopefully we can get another three points.”