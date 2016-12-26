Preston NE 1 Leeds United 4: Player ratings from Leeds’ victory at Deepdale

YEP football writer Phil Hay runs the rule over the players on duty at Deepdale on Boxing Day.

Preston North End v Leeds United ratings:

Rob Green - Beaten by a very fierce hit from Vermijl but pulled off vital saves from Alan Browne at a crucial stage of the game. Another match which showed why he’s first choice. 7/10

Luke Ayling - Robinson had a go at him early on but Ayling stood up to him and produced another end-to-end display, something which is rapidly becoming his trademark. 8/10

Kyle Bartley - Lost Makienok on a couple of occasions and Leeds were in danger when he did but difficult to pick serious fault with him. 7/10

Pontus Jansson - There was one spell early in the second half when United threatened to unravel defensively but Jansson’s work at the back was impressive again. 8/10

Gaetano Berardi - Not as naturally suited as Taylor to bombing up and down the left side but he was tight defensively and got forward when he could. 7/10

Liam Bridcutt - Looked a little rusty to begin with but the flurry of goals allowed him to exert more dominance. Can still play better than this. 7/10

Kalvin Phillips - A little surprising to see Ronaldo Vieira left out and there were little periods when Preston got on top of him but he and Bridcutt won out in the end. 7/10

Hadi Sacko - His pace have never been in doubt and the criticism of him has always focused on the quality of his final ball. A brilliant finish was a great riposte to that. 8/10

Kemar Roofe - A threat throughout, nicking the first goal, setting up the second and ensuring that Leeds always had the chance of more goals. 9/10

Stuart Dallas - Little by little he’s finding his form again. His free-kick led to the first goal and while his displays aren’t spectacular, his energy suits Monk’s tactics. 6/10

Souleymane Doukara - Monk has transformed him from a misfit into a forward who genuinely deserves to start. His goal put Leeds out of sight but his all-round effort was even more commendable. 8/10

Substitutes:

Pablo Hernandez (for Sacko, 53) - Good to see him return and showed his class by taking the first chance that fell to him. 7/10

Chris Wood (for Doukara, 81) - The game was over by the time he came on but he put himself about anyway and a fourth goal duly arrived via fine work by him. 7/10

Marcus Antonsson (for Roofe, 85) - As with many of his appearances, on too late to make much of a difference. 5/10

Subs (not used): Marco Silvestri, Tyler Denton, Liam Cooper, Ronaldo Vieira.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire) - Lost control badly in the second half, although there was no arguing with Beckford’s red card. 4/10

Attendance: 21,255

Preston North End:

Chris Maxwell - 4

Alex Baptiste - 5

Tom Clarke - 4

Paul Huntington - 4

Greg Cunningham - 5

Marnick Vermijl - 6

Ben Pearson - 5

Alan Browne - 5

Damien Johnson - 5

Callum Robinson - 5

Simon Makienok - 6

Substitutes:

Jermaine Beckford (for Robinson, 66) - 0

Jordan Hugill (for Makienok, 66) - 5

Eoin Doyle (for Johnson, 82) - 5