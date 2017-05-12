Premier League club rules out interest in Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has ruled out any approach for Leeds United rebel Charlie Taylor.

Taylor is out of contract this summer and has made his intentions clear to Garry Monk that he wants to play in the Premier League.

The left-back refused to play in Leeds' final game of the season at Wigan Athletic and was fined two weeks wages by the club yesterday.

West Brom boss Tony Pulis confirmed his interest in bringing the 24-year-old to The Hawthorns during a press conference yesterday.

But Pulis will not face competition from Stoke after Hughes declared he was not looking at the player.

Hughes said: "Charlie Taylor is not a player we are involved in. We aren't looking to pursue anything - he isn't one of our targets."

Mark Hughes has ruled Stoke City out of the running for Taylor's signature

Leeds are entitled to compensation on account of his age, provided they offer Taylor a new deal which matches his existing salary.

The fee will be set by tribunal if United fail to agree a valuation with his next club.

Read more: Leeds United hand out punishment to Charlie Taylor as West Brom confirm interest“

A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with the defender including Liverpool and Pulis confirmed he faced competition to attract Taylor to the Baggies.

Pulis said: “There’s a lot of clubs interested in Charlie Taylor. We’re not the only club interested in him.

"Obviously he’s been on our radar for a bit.

“It (a compensation award) could go to a tribunal but our club would rather try and sort a deal out with Leeds if we’re going to do it, instead of going to tribunal.

“There’s still a lot of air in that bag before anything is achieved.”