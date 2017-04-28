Pontus Jansson hoping Garry Monk pens new deal at Leeds United

PONTUS JANSSON hopes Leeds United and Garry Monk will agree new terms in the summer – hailing the Whites head coach as a “big, big part in my career here”.

Swedish international Jansson has proved a revelation since joining Leeds from Torino but Monk raised eyebrows by surprisingly dropping the defender for the Elland Road Championship clash with leaders Brighton on March 18.

Monk said the decision was made due to the “set up and principles that we adhere to”, adding that opting to start Liam Cooper instead was “best for the group.”

Jansson then told Swedish media that he respected the decision “fully” and insisted Monk’s reasons would “stay between me and him.”

The defender then missed the subsequent loss at Reading with a hamstring injury but returned to the starting line up for the 2-0 loss at Brentford – the first match in which Cooper had to serve a six-game ban for stamping on Reading’s Reece Oxford.

But Jansson has again expressed his admiration and support for his head coach whose current one-year deal at Leeds ends in the summer.

Garry Monk.

Leeds have the option to keep the 38-year-old on as part of a rolling contract but Whites co-owner Andrea Radrizzani has already stated that talks with Monk will wait until June.

Asked if he felt that June was a bit late to get Monk’s future sorted, Jansson told the YEP: “It’s up to the club and up to Garry how they will do it. But I like Garry really much.

“He’s been a big, big part in my career here and he has taken care of me since the first day and he’s been good with me. I really hope that he is going to be coach for Leeds next season, of course.”

Jansson also insisted that United’s defence remained as strong as it has been all season, despite conceding four goals in the last three games and seven in the last six.

He’s been a big, big part in my career here and he has taken care of me. I really hope he is going to be coach for Leeds next season, Pontus Jansson on manager Garry Monk

“The only tough game was against Brentford,” said Jansson, whose men were beaten 2-0 by the Bees on April 4.

“We had stayed at the hotel, we were a bit tired, I came back from the international team and some of the other guys too and I think that’s the game that we were really bad defensively.

“But you can see that in the Newcastle game we fought really hard for each other and played really good defensively and then Wolves had one shot on goal and scored with that one shot. Against Burton, the same, they had two shots on goal and they scored them both.

“We know we are strong defensively and we have been that for the whole season so I don’t see that as a problem.”