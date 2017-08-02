Podcast - Inside Elland Road: What to expect from Leeds United in 2017-18 ...

WELL, where did the summer go? The new football season for Leeds United is almost upon us.

And, obviously, it wouldn’t feel right without our podcast team returning to preview just what lies ahead for Thomas Christiansen and his players. Host Richard Byram is joined by the YEP’s chief football writer Phil Hay and sports reporter Lee Sobot to discuss a wide variety of topics including the Whites’ best summer signing, the ‘surprise package’, the best choice for captain and much, much more. Have a listen and post your own thoughts in the comments section below.

