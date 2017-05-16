Podcast - Inside Elland Road: Review of 2016-17 and what next for Leeds United

Presented by Richard Byram with YEP chief football writer, Phil Hay, the pair discuss the season just gone and United missing out on the play-offs, the things Leeds got right and wrong over the nine-month campaign.

They look at role played by head coach Garry Monk, his future with the Whites and the latest on the possible takeover at Elland Road, as well as the saga of Pontus Jansson’s transfer, Chris Wood’s contract and Charlie Taylor’s refusal to play at Wigan. Away from Leeds they discuss the four play-off contenders and their tips for promotion to the Premier League.