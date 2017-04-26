Podcast - Inside Elland Road: Leeds United 1992 - Champions of England

To coincide with our special supplement in Wednesday’s Yorkshire Evening Post, we have also produced a podcast marking the 25th anniversary of when Leeds United became champions of England.

The YEP’s chief football writer Phil Hay and Richard Byram recall the season that led to Howard Wilkinson’s side conquering all before them. Have a listen below and, further down the page, share your memories of that wonderful 1991-92 campaign.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

• Download to any device

• Listen or subscribe free in iTunes

• XML podcast feed

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Yorkshire Evening Post - Leeds United

Get the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post on social media.

FACEBOOK | Like the Leeds United - Yorkshire Evening Post Page

TWITTER |Follow YEPSportsdesk

INSTAGRAM |See our snaps at Leeds United - YEP.