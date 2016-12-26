PNE 1 Leeds United 4: Photo gallery of match action from Deepdale

LEEDS UNITED kept pace with their Sky Bet Championship play-off rivals as three goals in 14 first-half minutes helped them secure a 4-1 victory at Preston.

Kemar Roofe started the goal rush, which included strikes from Hadi Sacko and Souleymane Doukara, with a reply from Preston’s Marnick Vermijl arriving in between times.

Kemar Roofe celebrates his opening goal with Luke Ayling at Preston on Boxing Day. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Substitute Pablo Hernandez added a fourth late on, while North End also had Jermaine Beckford sent off three minutes after he came on.

Leeds have now won three successive league games and four of their last six against the Lilywhites.

Have a look at a selection of Bruce Rollinson’s pictures from the game.