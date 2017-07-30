Search

Photo gallery: Leeds United 2 Oxford United 0

Kemar Roofe scores. PIC: Varley Picture Agency
Kemar Roofe scores. PIC: Varley Picture Agency

Check out this gallery of photos from Leeds United’s 2-0 pre-season friendly win against Oxford United at Elland Road.

Pics: Varley Picture Agency

Thomas Christiansen meets Pep Clotet before kick-off (Photo: Andrew Varley)

Leeds United 2 Oxford United 0: Roofe and Dallas goals sink Oxford