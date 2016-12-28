Phil Hay: Inside Elland Road - That was the year that was for Leeds United ...

2016 – The year of the improbable. Brexit, Donald Trump and Leeds United heading out of it with something to play for.

“Next year we’ll play football,” Massimo Cellino promised at the end of last season began and much as it sounded like a promise of ice to the Eskimos, Leeds have not been in the habit of exporting their brand of the game with any great success. The year ahead starts with the prospect of the play-offs, promotion and, as ever, a possible buy-out of the club. The year behind was nothing if not eventful. Here is Inside Elland Road’s sideways look at the past 12 months ...