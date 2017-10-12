Peacock-Farrell makes loan switch from Leeds United to York City

LEEDS UNITED goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has joined National League North side York City on a 28-day loan.

Peacock-Farrell is in line to make his debut for York against Leamington on Saturday having completed a move to Bootham Crescent this afternoon.

He’s been very highly recommended. He’s big and very athletic. He’s got a massive future ahead of him but he needs some real senior football now and hopefully we can give him the opportunity. York City manager Martin Gray

The 20-year-old came close to securing a season-long loan to Oldham Athletic in July but the transfer fell through after a short trial.

Leeds opted to retain Peacock-Farrell beyond the end of the summer transfer window but have now allowed him to move to York after lining up a deal to sign Polish 21-year-old Kamil Miazek, a free agent who was formerly on the books of Feyenoord.

The rules governing the transfer window prevented Peacock-Farrell from switching to another EFL side until January, barring a short-term switch through special dispensation, but he was free to drop down into non-league football and the youngster has been pushing for games after a recent call-up to the Northern Ireland squad.

He is currently behind Felix Wiedwald and Andy Lonergan at Elland Road.

