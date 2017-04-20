Only one Leeds United player named in PFA Championship Team of the Year

LEEDS United striker Chris Wood has been named in the PFA Sky Bet Championship Team of the Year as the sole representative from the Whites.

Wood leads the division’s goalscoring charts having netted 25 times this season and the New Zealand international is selected alongside Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle up front.

Wood and Gayle were also nominated for the Football League’s recent Championship player of the year award but the duo were both pipped by Brighton winger Anthony Knockaert who also makes the PFA Sky Bet Championship Team of the Year.

Three of Knockaert’s Brighton team-mates feature in the PFA team, Leeds-born goalkeeper David Stockdale as well as defenders Bruno Saltor and Lewis Dunk.

Gayle is joined by two other Newcastle players in midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and defender Jamaal Lascelles.

Leeds United’s main play-off rivals Fulham are doubly represented through defender Ryan Sessesgon and former Whites player Tom Cairney while the team is completed by Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy.

Wood also made the Football League team of the year alongside Whites centre-back Pontus Jansson but Jansson has been overlooked for the PFA team.

PFA Sky Bet Championship Team of the Year: Goalkeeper: David Stockdale (Brighton); Defender: Bruno Saltor (Brighton); Defender: Lewis Dunk (Brighton); Defender: Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle); Defender: Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham); Midfielder: Tom Cairney (Fulham); Midfielder: Anthony Knockaert (Brighton); Midfielder: Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield); Midfielder: Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle); Forward: Dwight Gayle (Newcastle); Forward: Chris Wood (Leeds).