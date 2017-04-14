Newcastle United v Leeds United team news: Garry Monk makes one change for Whites

CAPTAIN Liam Bridcutt replaces Ronaldo Vieira as head coach Garry Monk makes one change to his Leeds United side for tonight’s Championship clash with Newcastle United at St James’ Park (kick-off 7.45pm).

Bridcutt missed last weekend’s 3-0 win at home to Preston North End with an Achilles injury in which Vieira and Kalvin Phillips performed impressively in centre midfield.

But Bridcutt comes straight back into the side to partner Phillips as Vieira drops back to the bench.

Winger Hadi Sacko also returns from an ankle knock to sit among the substitutes as Mo Barrow and Lewie Coyle both miss out, along with the suspended Liam Cooper and injured duo Marco Silvestri and Tyler Denton.

Leeds United team v Newcastle United: Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi, Phillips, Bridcutt, Roofe, Hernandez, Pedraza, Wood.

Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Taylor, Vieira, O’Kane, Dallas, Sacko, Doukara.