Newcastle United v Leeds United: 3,200 Whites fans descend on St James’ Park with plenty to shout about

“I DON’T think you can quite take over St James’ Park.”

The words of Leeds United head coach Garry Monk in Wednesday’s post-match press conference ahead of Good Friday’s clash at Newcastle United.

But 3,200 travelling Whites fans will certainly try their damndest tonight when Leeds perform in front of their biggest crowd of the season on Tyneside.

Admission to the fixture is the hottest ticket in town with St James’ Park completely sold out.

The famous ground holds a capacity of 52,405 and both the entire home sections and Leeds’ 3,200 away allocation have completely sold out.

Leeds have already played in front of over 50,000 fans once before already this season in the EFL Cup clash at Liverpool in November but even the Anfield crowd of 52,012 is likely to be surpassed this evening.

Fans outside the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match at St James' Park, Newcastle (Photo: PA)

United’s fans will be sat in the fourth tier of Newcastle’s impressive stand but head coach Monk backed his team’s impressive support to still make themselves heard.

“I don’t think you can quite take over St James’ Park,” he said this week.

“But I guarantee that you will be hearing our supporters.”

With Leeds on course for their best season since being relegated from the Premier League in 2004, United’s fans have plenty to shout about.

But wins for play-off rivals Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday on Good Friday afternoon mean Leeds are going to need all the encouragement they can get.

Just two points now separate fifth-placed Leeds from seventh-placed Fulham with just five games remaining in the current campaign.

A top six finish would provide a ticket to the play-offs - and a possible avenue for a return to the big time in the Premier League.

Events like this evening’s - circa 50,000 sell outs - might just become more commonplace.

We could all get used to that.