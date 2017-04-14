Newcastle United 1 Leeds United 1: Last-gasp Wood strike bags Whites crucial point

CHRIS WOOD struck in the sixth minute of stoppage time to bag Leeds United a potentially priceless point through a dramatic 1-1 draw at Friday night’s Championship hosts Newcastle United.

The Magpies looked destined for victory after finally making a deserved breakthrough in the 67th minute when the latest in a flood of Magpies corner was scrambled home by captain Jamaal Lascelles.

But Leeds broke Newcastle’s hearts by levelling in the sixth minute of stoppage time when Wood beat the offside trip after latching on to Kemar Roofe’s cross and volleyed home his 28th goal of the season.

Amidst a superb atmosphere on Tyneside, Leeds made an extremely bright start and the Whites were desperately unlucky not to take a ninth-minute lead.

From an inswinging Pablo Hernandez free-kick, the ball was cleared to Alfonso Pedraza who produced a superb curling shot from the edge of the area which rattled the crossbar.

The ball somehow failed to bounce over the line and Kemar Roofe looked all set to head home the rebound only for Karl Darlow to produce a superb one-handed save to thwart the Whites at the second attempt.

Newcastle were quick to react and from the game’s first corner, Matt Ritchie’s shot from a tight angle was well kept out by a crucial Pontus Jansson block.

Whites keeper Rob Green was then forced to take evasive action to dramatically punch clear a Jonjo Shelvey direct corner which was destined for the net at the near post.

Newcastle’s Matt Ritchie then fired just over from the edge of the box as the Magpies began to build up a head of steam.

The Whites went extremely close themselves in the 35th minute when the lively Pedraza fired just wide from the edge of the box.

Yet Newcastle then went even closer three times in quick succession in the closing minutes of the half.

After Pablo Hernandez’s poor touch gave away possession, Yoan Gouffran’s fierce low shot cannoned off the post and Leeds cleared.

But from a following Shelvey corner, Green produced a superb save to tip a header from Chancel Mbemba over the bar.

And a mighty scramble from yet another Magpies corner caused an almighty scramble that saw the ball deflected narrowly wide.

Newcastle also began the second half with gusto and Green was forced to produce an excellent save to tip Ritchie’s low free-kick just wide.

Jansson then picked up his 14th yellow card of the season when handballing, meaning one more will land the Swede a three-game ban.

Centre-back partner Kyle Bartley then quickly followed Jansson into the notebook for a late challenge on Mitrovic who the Magpies felt was through on goal.

Leeds then survived claims for a Newcastle penalty when Luke Ayling appeared to bring down Mbemba.

Jansson then saved Leeds by clearing a Mitrovic header almost off the line but a Newcastle opener looked imminent and it final arrived in the 67th minute when yet another Magpies corner was scrambled over the line by Magpies captain Lascelles.

The hosts quickly pushed for a second and after yet another crucial clearance from Jansson, Green pulled off another strong save to keep out a close-range header from Perez.

Shelvey then curled a fine free-kick just over the bar and as the game neared stoppage time Green was forced to punch away a dangerous cross from Deandre Yedlin.

But Leeds broke Newcastle’s hearts by levelling in the sixth minute of stoppage time when Wood beat the offside trip after latching on to Kemar Roofe’s cross and volleyed home his 28th goal of the season.

Leeds United: Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi (Taylor 78), Phillips, Bridcutt (Doukara 77), Roofe, Hernandez, Pedraza (Sacko 61), Wood. Subs not used: Peacock-Farrell, Vieira, O’Kane, Dallas.

Newcastle United: Darlow, Anita, Mbemba, Lascelles, Dummett, Shelvey, Hayden (Colback 79), Ritchie (Yedlin 84), Perez (Diame 90), Gouffran, Mitrovic. Subs not used: Hanley, Elliot, Atsu, Murphy.Referee: Christopher Kavanagh.

Attendance: 52,301.