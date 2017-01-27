Mind the gap: How Sutton United and Leeds United compare

Sutton United host Leeds at Gander Green Lane in a repeat of the 1970 fourth round FA Cup tie.

Here, we look at the comparison between the two clubs:

MIND THE GAP

There are 84 places between the two clubs. Leeds are third in the Sky Bet Championship while Sutton are 15th in the National League.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The two clubs have met once before, which was also in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Don Revie’s Leeds came out 6-0 winners, in a team which included 11 full internationals, although it was a day to remember for Sutton as 14,000 supporters packed out their stadium.

FA CUP HISTORY

Leeds have won the FA Cup once in 1972, whilst finishing runners up on three occasions, in 1965, 1970 and in their defence of the silverware. Non-league Sutton have history of FA Cup giant killing as they defeated then First Division side Coventry 2-1 in 1989. There was a gap of 24 years until the next non-league side beat top flight opponents when Luton defeated Norwich 1-0 in 2013.

WAGES

Sutton manager Paul Doswell works for free and also paid for the club’s £500,000 3G pitch on an interest free loan. The 50 year-old has managed Sutton since 2008 and won the Conference South division last season. In contrast, Leeds boss Garry Monk will command a substantial wage at the Elland Road club.

STADIUM

Gander Green Lane has recorded 14,000 supporters watching The U’s with its current capacity 5,013, whilst Elland Road can house 37,890 supporters. Sutton are play on a 3G plastic pitch rather than grass, which could be a factor when the two clubs meet.