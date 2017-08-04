Search

LIVE: Bolton Wanderers v Leeds United: Press Conference live

FACING THE PRESS: Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen.
FACING THE PRESS: Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen.
0
Have your say

THE YEP’s Lee Sobot brings you all the latest from Thorp Arch from Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen’s first press conference of the new season.

Please remember to refresh the page for continued updates.

READY FOR BATTLE: Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Leeds United: press conference talking points