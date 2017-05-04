Liam Bridcutt won’t be risked by Leeds United at Wigan

CAPTAIN Liam Bridcutt will miss Leeds United’s season finale at Wigan Athletic with his Achilles problem and joins Marco Silvestri and Pontus Jansson on the sidelines.

Bridcutt injured his Achilles in the 1-0 loss at Reading on April 1 and will not be risked by Whites head coach Garry Monk for Sunday’s clash at the DW Stadium.

No 2 goalkeeper Silvestri is also still recovering from an operation on his knee to correct ligament damage, while Jansson starts a three-game ban for picking up 15 yellow cards.

The Swedish centre back is set to be replaced by Liam Cooper who Monk now has available, with the defender having served his six-game ban for stamping on Reading’s Reece Oxford.

“Liam will be out for the game,” confirmed Monk, speaking at his Thursday afternoon press conference at Thorp Arch.

“He could possibly play at a push but there’s no point in pushing him at this point and it’s about really letting that Achilles settle down.

SUSPENDED: Leeds United's Pontus Jansson. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“Pontus is suspended and obviously there’s Marco but the rest are fully fit.”

Asked if Silvestri would be fine to return for pre-season, Monk reasoned: “I think at a push maybe he could have made the next couple of weeks but now, in this situation, it’s not worth the risk and it’s about making sure that everything heels properly.

“It’s just about making sure and there’s no need to push them this week.”

Leeds boss Garry Monk on Liam Bridcutt’s injury