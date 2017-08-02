Legend Eddie Gray lays down his expectations for Leeds United in 2017/18 season

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes a top-six finish should be the club’s minimum target this season, claiming the Championship is more open than it has been for years.

Speaking ahead of the opening weekend of the new campaign, Gray said United’s seventh-placed finish last term had made a challenge for the play-offs a necessity this season but warned that “a lot of teams in the division will have the same ideas and ambitions.”

Eddie Gray

United start their league term with a televised game against newly-promoted Bolton Wanderers on Sunday after a summer of significant change at Elland Road.

The club were sold to Andrea Radrizzani by former owner Massimo Cellino in May, two days before Garry Monk unexpectedly resigned as head coach. Thomas Christiansen’s appointment as Monk’s successor has been followed by the arrival of nine first-team signings.

Gray said clubs in the Championship should draw inspiration from Huddersfield Town’s promotion last season, telling the YEP: “A lot of teams in the division will have exactly the same ideas and ambitions. You could pick out plenty of sides who’ll think they’ve got a chance and the difference this year is that most of them probably have.

“If 12 other clubs expect to be up there then Leeds should look to be up there too.

"The biggest achievement in the Championship last season was Huddersfield Town winning the play-offs and if they’re good enough to do it, other clubs like ours should be good enough.”