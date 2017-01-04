Leeds United: Who is Andrea Radrizzani?

Who is Andrea Radrizzani? Here are some answers...

* Andrea Radrizzani was born in Milan in 1974 and boasts a University degree in public relations.

* He was only 30 when he formed the sports media rights empire MP & Silva alongside Riccardo Silva and Carlo Pozzali.

* He is an experienced sports rights specialist and he was personally involved in most of the firm’s rights acquisition with the major rights holders such as English Premier League, FIFA World Cup, UEFA, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and Formula One.

* He is the founder of Play for Change Foundation (@PlayChange), a charity that engages the powerful impact of sports and media to support children in disadvantaged conditions.

* Radrizzani is a ‘football fan’ in the truest sense of the word which is evident with his interaction on social media. You can follow him at @andrearadri

