Leeds United: Whites' technical director search boosted by Middlesbrough departure

Victor Orta has left his role as Middlesbrough’s head of recruitment, clearing the way for the Spaniard to join Leeds United.

Orta is in the running to take up the newly-created role of technical director at Elland Road and is free to move on after agreeing a severance of his contract with Boro.

The one-time journalist, who has worked on recruitment for Sevilla and Zenit St Petersburg in the past, joined Boro in December 2015 as part of the backroom team set up by former manager Aitor Karanka.

He was employed as chief scout and led the club’s operations in Europe but Karanka, who guided Boro to promotion from the Championship last year, was sacked in March with his side headed for relegation from the Premier League.

Boro chairman Steve Gibson has rapidly disassembled Karanka’s staff with a view to appointing a new manager and Orta’s departure was confirmed yesterday.

Leeds and the club’s new owner, Andrea Radrizzani, are understood to have sounded Orta out about a role at Elland Road, despite criticism of his impact and the recent success of signings at The Riverside.

Radrizzani wants a technical director to work alongside Garry Monk as part of the management structure planned on the back of the Italian’s takeover of the club.