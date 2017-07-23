Leeds United: Whites raise matchday ticket costs as season card sales soar

LEEDS UNITED have increased match-day ticket prices for the first time in two years but now have just short of 18,000 season card holders for the forthcoming campaign.

United have introduced a new category A+ for which match-day tickets at Elland Road will cost £49 in certain parts of the ground.

But the YEP has been informed that the A+ price category is there purely in the eventuallity of a play-off game or something similar and will not be used very regularly.

United’s first home game of the season - against Preston North End - has been designated as a category A game for which matchday ticket prices have increased by between £1 and £2 from last year.

On the day admission to watch a category A match in the West Stand as well as the East Central Lower and Upper will cost will cost £44 - up £2 from last year.

As with all adult ticket prices, the cost is £5 less if tickets are bought in advance.

Tickets bought on the day for a category A game in the North and South Stand will cost £39 - also £2 more - with Family Stand priced at £34 - £1 more than last year.

Match day admission to watch a category A+ match at Elland Road will cost £49 for adults in the West Stand as well as the East Central Lower and Upper.

Match day adult tickets to watch A+ games in the North and South Stands will cost £44 with Family Stand priced at £39.

On the day admission to watch a category B match in the West Stand as well as the East Central Lower and Upper will cost will cost £42.

Tickets bought on the day for a category B game in the North and South Stand will cost £33 with Family Stand priced at £31 - the cheapest adult ticket available on the day.

Leeds have so far sold just short of 18,000 season tickets with an adult season ticket for East Central Lower and West Stand costing £646.

An Adult season ticket in the North and South Stand is priced at £536 with a Family Stand adult season ticket priced at £484.

Leeds now own Elland Road for the first time since 2004 after United’s new owner Andrea Radrizzani repurchased the stadium earlier this summer from its private landlord.

Radrizzani is believed to have paid in the region of £20m to complete a sale from Manchester property developer Jacob Adler.

The ground had been costing United £1.7m a year in rent.