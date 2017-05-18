Leeds United: Whites pay Torino in bid to resolve Jansson dispute

Leeds United have paid part of the fee owed for Pontus Jansson in a move which the club believe will resolve a FIFA investigation into the defender’s transfer from Torino.

Leeds are understood to have financed a first instalment earlier this week after Torino complained to FIFA over an alleged delay in the receipt of cash from Elland Road.

The Italian club struck a deal to sell Jansson to United for £3.5m when the Swede moved to Leeds on loan last August but the clubs were in dispute over the timing of payments due to convert the transfer into a permanent deal.

Torino are believed to have told FIFA that they expected to receive an initial instalment after Jansson activated the option to make his switch full-time by playing 22 times for Leeds.

The centre-back reached that total in January but United opted to delay his permanent move until July 1 and claimed their deal with Torino did not require the fee to be met until after the transfer was officially complete.

Leeds, however, have attempted to settle the matter and expect the transfer of funds to Torino to end the disagreement between the clubs.

Jansson has already accepted and signed a three-year contract at Elland Road.

FIFA confirmed on Monday that they had been asked to look into the dispute, saying: “We can confirm that there is a standard contractual dispute between the two clubs in connection with the international transfer of Pontus Jansson.”

Jansson’s performances for Leeds earned him a place in the Championship’s team of the year and his retention was seen as critical after a season in which the club narrowly failed to reach the play-offs.

News of Torino’s complaint emerged after many weeks of speculation that Southampton were attempting to strike their own deal for Jansson before his transfer to Leeds went through and would offer a higher fee than the sum agreed with United last August.

Leeds, however, have consistently maintained that their agreement with Torino is watertight and Jansson confirmed before the end of the season that he was committed to taking up a three-year deal at Elland Road.