Leeds United: Whites pair Cooper and Sacko back for FA Cup clash but Taylor still out

LIAM COOPER and Hadi Sacko have both returned to training for Leeds United but Charlie Taylor remains sidelined ahead of Sunday’s fourth round FA Cup clash at Sutton United.

Cooper hobbled off with what turned out to be calf injury in United’s third round triumph at Cambridge United this month and his missed his side’s last three league games while Sacko has been absent for the club’s last four fixtures after picking up a knock to his knee.

But both players have resumed full training at Thorp Arch this week though left-back Taylor remains sidelined with an Achilles problem.

The 23-year-old picked up the injury in the league match at home to Brentford on December 17 and will now miss his eighth game in a row at Sutton.

“He’s no closer to being on the pitches,” said Monk of Taylor.

“We are all frustrated and Charlie is frustrated himself as to have him out on the pitch and to have our players available is the key.

“But we have to also protect the players and make sure it’s the right time that they come out on the pitch.

“It’s a day to day process with him and seeing how he is and seeing how he is reacting and how he is improving, which he is.

“One thing’s for sure, he is improving all the time but it’s making sure it’s the right time for him to step back out on the pitches.”

Monk added: “Hadi is training and Coops is training so that’s good.

“It’s important that we have as many bodies available as possible for us, especially in this busy period coming up.

“February is an incredibly difficult month with a quick turnaround of games so we need everyone at their full and ready and it’s good to see Coops and Hadi back out on the pitches.

“They will come back into the whole squad and be available for the games coming up.”