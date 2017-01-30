Leeds United: Whites eye Villarreal winger Pedraza

Leeds United are on the verge of signing Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza on loan, according to reports in Spain.

The 20-year-old is expected to fly to England ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline after Villarreal cut short his loan deal with Spanish second division club Lugo.

Pedraza, a Spain Under-21 international, has been with Lugo since July but Villarreal are believed to have paid around £300,000 to buy him out of that contract and send him to Elland Road.

Sources at Leeds have told the YEP that Pedraza is one of the players on head coach Garry Monk’s list of targets. Spanish newspaper AS said the winger would move to United with a view to joining the club in an £8.5m transfer if Monk’s side secure promotion to the Premier League.

Monk has been chasing a winger and a striker throughout the transfer window but is still waiting for Leeds to conclude their first signing with the January deadline less than 48 hours away.

United remain hopeful of agreeing a loan deal for West Ham United forward Ashley Fletcher, whose situation could be altered by the sale of Dimitri Payet from West Ham to Marseille.

Payet’s exit yesterday should see West Ham conclude a £12m deal for Brentford striker Scott Hogan, potentially allowing Leeds to step in and take 21-year-old Fletcher on a temporary basis.

Leeds have also shown an interest in Norwich City’s Sergi Canos but the Carrow Road club are holding out for permanent bids for the out-of-favour 19-year-old. United have made an offer to sign Canos on loan with an option to buy him in the summer.

Speaking after yesterday’s FA Cup defeat at Sutton United, and asked if he would see arrivals before tomorrow’s 11pm deadline, Monk said: “I hope so. It's very clear. I've said it all along we need these players but maybe the club are best to answer when and where that’s going to happen.”