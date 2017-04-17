Leeds United: Whites announce freeze on season-ticket prices

Leeds United have announced a freeze on season-ticket prices for next season – regardless of which division the club are playing in.

United confirmed today that costs for existing holders will remain unchanged for the 2017-18 term and will not be affected if the Elland Road club secure promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds are four games away from qualifying for the Championship play-offs and have a strong chance of returning to the top flight for the first time in 13 years next month.

Season ticket renewal prices are to stay frozen, however, with adult prices starting from £398 in Elland Road’s family area and £445 in the Kop.

The club are also maintaining the structure of junior pricing introduced 12 months ago, allowing Under-11s to attend for as little as £69 and Under-16s for £120.

Season ticket costs – for many years the subject of controversy at Leeds – underwent a major overhaul ahead of the 2016-17 campaign with junior costs introduced in all areas of the stadium.

United also encouraged sales by promising to refund up to 50 per cent of season ticket money if the club failed to finish inside the top six this term.

That initiative, which is not being repeated during the 2017-18 campaign, left Leeds facing a possible seven-figure pay-out but Garry Monk’s squad are fifth in the table with four games to play after a dramatic 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on Friday night.

Sales for the current season reached 14,500, the highest figure recorded since United’s relegation from the Premier League in 2004, and helped to deliver a marked increase in attendances at Elland Road.

United recorded their first sell-out for almost six years during a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle last November and have seen average crowds rise by almost 6,000.

Season tickets for the 2017-18 term go on sale to existing holders tomorrow and frozen prices will remain in place until Saturday, May 6.

Costs for new applicants are still to be announced.

Chief executive Ben Mansford said: “We hope our supporters feel they’ve received value for their hard-earned money this season and we’re set for a very exciting end to the season.

“At Leeds United we’re keen to reward our loyal support and season-ticket holders and I hope the offer of a price freeze demonstrates just how important you are to us.

“Football isn’t a hobby to supporters of this club, it’s so much more than that, and I know you’ll show your support by renewing for next year if you can.”