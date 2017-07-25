Leeds United: Whites agree fee with Burnley over Taylor move

LEEDS UNITED have reached an agreement with Burnley over the fee involved for the transfer of left back Charlie Taylor, avoiding the need for a tribunal.

Taylor left Leeds for the Premier League club last month after his deal at the Whites expired but United were entitled to compensation due to the defender being under the age of 24.

With no agreement over a fee in place, the compensation was set to be settled by a tribunal but the tribunal will no longer be necessary with the Whites and Clarets having agreed an undisclosed fee.

It is understood that the fee is between £6-7m.