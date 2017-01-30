Leeds United: Villarreal winger Pedraza due to join Whites on loan

Leeds United were last night working to finalise the loan signing of Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza.

The 20-year-old is set to complete a move to Elland Road ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline after cutting short a previous loan at Spanish second division club Lugo.

Villarreal have paid around £300,000 to buy Pedraza out of his deal with Lugo, a side he joined in July and represented for the final time in a league game against Real Zaragoza on Sunday night. Leeds will pick up the cost of terminating his loan and are negotiating a deal which would see them sign Pedraza permanently for a fee of around £8.5m if they secure promotion to the Premier League in May.

Newcastle United and Spanish top-flight clubs Real Sociedad and Sporting Gijon were all interested in signing him.

The Spain Under-21 international is a quick, left-sided player who came through the youth team ranks at Villarreal. He has featured infrequently for his parent club but made 23 appearances for Lugo.

Pedraza flew into Leeds last night to begin a medical and finalise the transfer.

Head coach Garry Monk has been chasing a winger and a striker throughout the January window but is still waiting for Leeds to conclude their first signing.

United remain hopeful of agreeing a loan deal for West Ham United forward Ashley Fletcher, whose situation could be altered by the sale of Dimitri Payet from West Ham to Marseille.

Payet’s exit over the weekend should help West Ham conclude a £12m deal for Brentford striker Scott Hogan, potentially allowing Leeds to step in and take 21-year-old Fletcher on a temporary basis.

Leeds have also shown an interest in Norwich City’s Sergi Canos but the Carrow Road club are holding out for permanent bids for the out-of-favour 19-year-old. United have made an offer to sign Canos on loan with an option to buy him in the summer.

Speaking after Sunday’s FA Cup defeat at Sutton United, and asked if he would see arrivals before tonight’s 11pm deadline, Monk said: “I hope so. It’s very clear. I’ve said it all along we need these players but maybe the club are best to answer when and where that’s going to happen.”