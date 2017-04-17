Leeds United v Wolves: Vieira missing as Whites go unchanged

RONALDO Vieira fails to even make the substitute’s bench as head coach Garry Monk names as unchanged Leeds United side for this afternoon’s Championship clash with Wolves at Elland Road (kick-off 3pm).

Teenage midfielder Vieira was due to start Friday night’s clash at Newcastle United alongside Kalvin Phillips but only sat amongst the substitutes after being ill overnight.

But Vieira has failed to even make the bench for the Easter Monday clash with Wolves which will again see captain Liam Bridcutt keeping his place and partnering Phillips in centre midfield.

Alfonso Pedraza and Kemar Roofe keep their places out wide, with Pablo Hernandez again playing the no 10 role, behind lone striker Chris Wood upfront.

With Liam Cooper serving the fourth game of his six-match ban for stamping on Reading’s Reece Oxford, Pontus Jansson again starts at centre-back, despite being one yellow card away from earning an automatic three-match ban for 15 cautions.

Jansson partners Kyle Bartley at the heart of the defence, with Gaetano Berardi continuing to keep Charlie Taylor out of the side at left back.

Luke Ayling starts at right back, ahead of Rob Green in goal.

With Marco Silvestri having undergone surgery on his knee, Bailey Peacock-Farrell sits on the bench as the substitute ‘keeper, alongside Taylor, Lewie Coyle, Eunan O’Kane, Hadi Sacko, Stuart Dallas and Souleymane Doukara.

Young left back Tyler Denton is also still out with a knee injury.

Leeds United team v Wolves: Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi, Phillips, Bridcutt, Roofe, Hernandez, Pedraza, Wood. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Taylor, Coyle, O’Kane, Sacko, Dallas, Doukara.

