Leeds United v Rotherham United: Three changes as Wood, Bartley and Hernandez all start

TOP SCORER Chris Wood returns to the starting line up for Leeds United as head coach Garry Monk makes three changes for today’s Championship clash with Rotherham United at Elland Road.

After coming through two appearances off the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury, Wood takes the place of Stuart Dallas, with Souleymane Doukara set to revert to playing out wide.

Kyle Bartley also returns from a knee injury to partner Pontus Jansson at centre back, taking the place of Liam Cooper who drops to the bench.

As part of what looks likely to be a change in formation and a very attacking line up, no 10 playmaker Pablo Hernandez also comes in for Kalvin Phillips who drops to the bench.

There is no place among the substitutes for Charlie Taylor who has been carrying an Achilles injury while Eunan O’Kane is also still out with his groin injury.

Leeds team to face Rotherham: Green Ayling, Jansson, Bartley, Berardi, Bridcutt, Hernandez, Sacko, Roofe, Doukara, Wood. Subs: Silvestri, Denton, Cooper, Phillips, Vieira, Dallas, Antonsson.