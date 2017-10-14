Leeds United v Reading team news: Thomas Christiansen makes surprise selection decision

Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen sprung a big surprise by dropping goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald for today’s clash with Reading at Elland Road.

Wiedwald paid for his performance in United’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday before the international break as Andy Lonergan stepped into replace him and make his first league appearance of the season.

Lonergan’s opportunity is his first in a league game for Leeds since the club sold him to Bolton Wanderers in the summer of 2012. He came back to Elland Road for a second spell with United on a free transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers in July.

Wiedwald had been ever present in the Championship but his nervous display at Hillsborough put his place in jeopardy and the German’s omission was one of three changes made by Christiansen.

United’s head coach recalled captain and centre-back Liam Cooper after a one-match ban and preferred Pablo Hernandez to Gjanni Alioski on the left wing.

Reading, who started the day third bottom of the Championship, also made three changes, recalling Dave Edwards, Tiago Ilori and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

Leeds United: Lonergan, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Berardi, O'Kane, Phillips, Roofe, Saiz, Hernandez, Lasogga. Subs: Wiedwald, Pennington, Klich, Dallas, Sacko, Cibicki, Grot.

Reading: Mannone, Gunter, Moore, Ilori, Van den Berg, Edwards, Bacuna, Beerens, McCleary, Aluko, Bodvarsson. Subs: Jaakkola, Barrow, Clement, Blackett, Popa, Kelly, Smith.