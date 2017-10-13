Leeds United v Reading: All you need to know about Saturday’s Elland Road showdown (well, almost) ...

LEEDS UNITED return to competitive action following the international break with a testing fixture at home to Championship rivals Reading.

The Whites will have been more pleased with their start to the campaign than the visitors, who seem to be suffering something of a hangover after last season’s Wembley play-off final defeat to Huddersfield Town. Here, as ever, we give you our indispensable guide to Saturday’s Elland Road encounter ... feel free to post your predictions at the bottom of the page.