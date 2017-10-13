Leeds United v Reading: All you need to know about Saturday’s Elland Road showdown (well, almost) ...

Search

LEEDS UNITED return to competitive action following the international break with a testing fixture at home to Championship rivals Reading.

The Whites will have been more pleased with their start to the campaign than the visitors, who seem to be suffering something of a hangover after last season’s Wembley play-off final defeat to Huddersfield Town. Here, as ever, we give you our indispensable guide to Saturday’s Elland Road encounter ... feel free to post your predictions at the bottom of the page.

Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban after suffering a broken foot at Sunderland.

Leeds United: Injured striker Ekuban steps up his recovery

Hadi Sacko and Luke Ayling, left, battle with Reading's Joey Van Den Berg during last year's encounter at Elland Road which the hosts won 2-0. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Haven’t we met before? Five previous Elland Road meetings between Leeds United and Reading