Leeds United v Preston North End: Whites fancied for victory – and top-six finish

LEEDS United are firm favourites but still as big as 13-10 to return to winning ways against Preston North End at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Fifth-placed Leeds approach the fixture having suffered back to back losses for only the third time this season, with Saturday’s 2-0 setback at Reading followed by Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat at Brentford.

But United have won 13 of their last 17 games at Elland Road this season and are firm favourites as a result, even against in the in-form Lilywhites.

Leeds are a best-priced 13-10 with Paddy Power and Betfair.

Eighth-placed Preston have lost just one of their last 11 games but can be backed at odds as big as 13-5 with Bet Victor.

The draw is on offer at 12-5 with various firms.

United’s Championship top scorer Chris Wood is obviously favourite to score first at 17-5 but the rarely featuring Marcus Antonsson is second favourite at 13-2.

Preston’s top scorer Jordan Hugill is next at 7-1, ahead of United’s Kemar Roofe at 15-2.

No goalscorer is an 8-1 shot, the same odds that Preston’s March player of the month Tom Barkhuizen is to net first.

Preston’s Callum Robinson is next at 9s, the same price as a host of others including United’s Pablo Hernandez and Mo Barrow, as well as North End’s former White Jermaine Beckford.

A 1-1 draw is actually rated the most likely score by the bookies - at 6-1 - with a 1-0 win to Leeds on offer at 7s.

As far as the season as a whole is concerned, United remain long odds on to finish in the top six.

The Whites are no bigger than 2-13 with NetBet and 10Bet and as short as 1-10 with Paddy Power.

Reading are now 1-100, with Sheffield Wednesday 8-13 and Fulham 11-10.

Preston can still be backed at 33-1 to finish in the top six, while Derby are 25s.