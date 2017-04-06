Leeds United v Preston North End: Sacko facing check on ankle knock

LEEDS United winger Hadi Sacko will be assessed on his ankle ahead of Saturday’s Elland Road clash with Preston North End after missing Tuesday evening’s loss at Brentford through injury.

Sacko was a notable omission from the Whites 18 at Griffin Park on Tuesday and head coach Garry Monk has revealed that the 23-year-old received a knock to his ankle in Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Reading.

The Frenchman will now be tested in training at Thorp Arch on Friday with a view to featuring in Saturday’s Championship clash against Preston - for which centre-back Liam Cooper serves the second game of a six-match ban for stamping on Reading’s Reece Oxford.

Tyler Denton is United’s only definite absentee through injury with the young left back still recovering from an operation on his knee.

“Hadi had a little bit of a knock so we kept him out of the game on Tuesday,” said Monk of Sacko.

“It’s just little knocks and bruises.

“We will assess him tomorrow, as with all of the group, and then make what we feel is the right decisions and what I feel is the right decision for the team and the squad that goes on Saturday.”

Asked what kind of knock Sacko had received, Monk added: “It was just on his ankle.

“He had a kick in the game against Reading and it was just a bit too sore to recover in time for Tuesday so we will see over the trainings tomorrow and pick the right squad to give ourselves the best opportunity in the game at the weekend.

“We are the same as we were before we came in (for Brentford). Obviously Liam is the only addition to that. Tyler is still out but everyone else is okay.”