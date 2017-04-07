Leeds United v Preston North End: Grayson slams ticket prices ‘bordering on a disgrace’

FORMER boss Simon Grayson has labelled Leeds United’s ticket prices as “bordering on a disgrace” as his Preston North End side prepare to visit Elland Road.

North End’s fans are being charged £37 for a seat for Saturday’s Championship clash at Elland Road, and that rises to £42 if they pay at the turnstiles. It is expected that the following will be around the 700-800 mark as a result.

And former Whites manager Grayson has not held back in his criticism of United’s pricing structure, with the North End boss applying the same comments to United’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Grayson believes more clubs should follow the lead of his side who charge £24 for a ticket and said: “The fans have been brilliant all season and we’ve taken large numbers away. It is bordering on a disgrace that it is £37 for a Championship fixture and £42 on the day.

“There’s got to be some thought for supporters who want to go to watch football matches. We had the same at Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season.

“We charge £24, which is realistic. How can Championship clubs charge more than Premier League teams to watch their team play?

“Hopefully our fans who go to Leeds and pay will get value for money from us.”

United chose not to respond to Grayson’s comments at this moment in time.