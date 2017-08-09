Leeds United v Port Vale: Nine changes as four players make Whites debuts

Have your say

HEAD COACH Thomas Christiansen has made nine changes to his Leeds United side for Wednesday night’s first round Carabao Cup clash with Port Vale at Elland Road.

Only goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald and defender Luke Ayling keep their places from the side that started at Bolton on Sunday and Ayling is set to partner Conor Shaughnessy at the centre of defence.

Four players will make their Whites debuts with Manchester United loanee Cameron Borthwick-Jackson starting at left back and Matuesz Klich lining up in centre midfield.

Samuel Saiz also starts at no 10 with Caleb Ekuban getting his first Leeds shot at glory upfront.

Vurnon Anita will make his full Whites debut and start at right back while Ronaldo Vieira returns to the team to partner Klich in centre midfield.

Stuart Dallas also returns on the left wing.

There is no place in the match day squad for goalkeeper Rob Green who is said to be carrying an injury.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell sits on the bench instead, alongside last season’s club captain Liam Bridcutt plus Chris Wood, Gianni Alioski, Pablo Hernandez, Kalvin Phillips and Madger Gomes.

Leeds United team v Port Vale: Wiedwald, Anita, Shaughnessy, Ayling, Borthwick-Jackson, Vieira, Klich, Sacko, Saiz, Dallas, Ekuban. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Wood, Alioski, Hernandez, Phillips, Bridcutt, Gomes.