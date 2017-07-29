Leeds United v Oxford United: Jansson and Bridcutt among 16 substitutes

The big news from the Leeds United line-up is that Everton loanee Matthew Pennington starts alongside Liam Cooper at centre-back, with Pontus Jansson one of 16 substitutes.

Jansson will miss the first two matches of the season through suspension, but the same cannot be said of Rob Green, who misses out between the sticks in favour of new boy Felix Wiedwald.

Current club captain Liam Bridcutt must also settle for a place on the bench as Kalvin Phillips and Eunan O’Kane are given the nod in centre midfield.

Fans will have a first peek of new winger Ezgjan Alioski, who will form part of an exciting attacking quartet with Pablo Hernandez, former Oxford man Kemar Roofe and last season’s top scorer Chris Wood.

Leeds United team v Oxford: Wiedwald, Ayling, Pennington, Cooper, Berardi, O’Kane, Phillips, Hernandez, Roofe, Alioski, Wood. Subs: Green, Peacock-Farrell, Denton, Anita, Gomes, Jansson, Bridcutt, Klich, Dallas, Saiz, Sacko, Antonsson, Doukara, Ekuban, Vieira, Shaughnessy.