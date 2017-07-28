Search

Leeds United v Oxford United - Familiar faces on both sides ...

LEEDS UNITED host Oxford United at Elland Road on Saturday in what will be their last pre-season friendly before the main Championship action starts the following weekend with a trip to Bolton Wanderers.

Over the years, there haven’t been too many players to have played for both clubs but we’ve picked out a handful of names who have worn the colours of both teams at some stage during their varied careers.

Oxford United manager, Pep Clotet. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

In full training, Leeds United's Mateusz Klich. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

