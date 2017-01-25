Leeds United v Nottingham Forest: Three changes as Jansson, O’Kane and Dallas all start

PONTUS JANSSON returns at centre-back as head coach Garry Monk makes three changes to his Leeds United side for tonight’s Championship clash with Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

Jansson comes back into the side after serving a two-match suspension and replaces Lewie Coyle who drops to bench, with Luke Ayling moving from centre-back to right back.

Eunan O’Kane also takes the place of Ronaldo Vieira in centre midfield while Stuart Dallas comes in for Souleymane Doukara on the left wing.

Charlie Taylor, Liam Cooper and Hadi Sacko miss out altogether.

Leeds United: Green, Ayling, Jansson, Bartley, Berardi, O’Kane, Bridcutt, Roofe, Hernandez, Dallas, Wood. Subs: Silvestri, Coyle, Phillips, Mowatt, Vieira, Doukara, Antonsson.

Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Lichaj, Hobbs, Fox, Pinillos; Mancienne, Vaughan; Cash, Osborn, Ward; Assombalonga. Subs: Stojkovic, Bendtner, Pereira, Carayol, Lam, Worrall, Brereton.

Referee: Tony Harrington.