Leeds United v Norwich City: YEP Jury predictions

Our YEP Jury have their say on Leeds United’s crucial home clash with Norwich City.

MIKE GILL

Jonny Howson.

Superstition has always played a big part in the history of Leeds United from Don Revie’s removal of the ‘gipsy’s curse’ from Elland Road to Garry Monk’s fear and loathing of yellow shorts.

After Saturday’s cruel defeat at Burton, United’s escape from the Championship is no longer within their control.

Now is the time to get out the runes, tarot cards, lucky rabbit’s feet and magic beans. I know that all of this works because I have seen opposition players rolling in terminal agony on the turf only to stage a miraculous recovery when the referee has given a free kick their way.

Let us hope that Ronnie Vieira is a superstitious young man. His penalty against Norwich in the cup shoot-out put Leeds through to the following round and, as for the late, late winner at Carrow Road – mysterious powers must have been at work! Of course, all this is nonsense but not as crazy as some of the negative tweeters who are acting as if Leeds are about to be relegated. Some of these fans are the same ones who suggested that Pontus Jansson should take a couple of yellow cards in order for him to be able to be selected for the play-off games.

Ronaldo Vieira.

Football, by its nature is full of disappointments but these are part and parcel of our game. They make the good times even sweeter.

Many fans need someone to blame because it makes them feel better. Tomorrow is not the time for blame, it is the time to get behind our team and also to thank them and our wonderful manager for the enjoyment that they have given us this season.

Current form for Leeds and Norwich will have no bearing whatsoever on this game. It will be all about who wants to win it most.

Let us hope that it’s Leeds.

Whatever happens, this has been the best season for many years. The time for inquests and enquiries is not now. A noisy crowd right from the start is needed. Let Norwich suffer from the nerves and let us keep the faith.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Norwich City 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Well, the last home game of 2016/17 is here already and it’s definitely been a season to remember.

There have been disappointments and there could be one more but I’m more than happy with things overall. There’s still a chance Leeds can join Huddersfield in the play-offs but things aren’t in their control thanks to last week’s defeat. All we can do is play our part by supporting them and making sure that at Elland Road we leave on a very positive note.

Too many questions are being asked about the future of Garry Monk and key players. Silence, for me, isn’t golden and I’d expect, especially after the positive season we’ve had, the owners to make a public statement and not wait until the dust has settled on the 2016/17 season. Asking fans to again put up their ‘hard earned’ without a plan for next season is another reason why I still worry about how the club is being run.

Maybe it’s time to dust down Eunan O’Kane and give him 90 minutes. The same can be said of Stuart Dallas, but both seem out of Monk’s plans.

Norwich sit eighth after a disappointing season but beat Brighton 2-0 recently, while ‘old boy’ Jonny Howson should get a good reception.

Hopefully there is enough ‘in the tank’ to at least send Leeds fans home happy.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Norwich City 1.

DAVID WATKINS

Leeds must now concentrate on winning their last two games and then hope and pray either Fulham or Wednesday lose both of theirs.

The trouble is none of those events looks likely. Fulham and Wednesday have hit form at exactly the right time since the last international break and look like sweeping all before them as they sit one and two in the six-game form table albeit they play each other on the final day. Leeds’ form since the break has been poor. Our best chance seems to be Wednesday losing at Ipswich and then at home to Fulham but that still leaves us needing to beat Norwich and Wigan. Reading should secure their play-off spot this weekend against Wigan.

I don’t think there will be much between us and the Canaries; it will turn, as all Leeds games do, on a handful of chances and who gets the rub of the green. We remain difficult to score against although Norwich did show recently they have firepower as they put seven past Reading. Let’s hope the boys just go out and play as we know they can and leave the rest to the footy gods!

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Norwich City 0.

GARY NEWBOULD

The United congregation with gather for one (likely) final time this season when they see The Whites take on Norwich City at 3pm on Saturday at LS11. Anything but a victory will see an end to any flickering play-off hopes but nevertheless the ever faithful loyal hordes will just about fill the house more in hope than expectation. Let’s hope whatever results happen elsewhere United sign off with three points and the players and backroom staff are afforded proper appreciation for one of the best seasons for some time. My only hope (as well as the three points) is that we see the coaching staff and many of these players next season, along with some much needed additional quality additions.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Norwich City 2.

STEPHEN CLARK

Leeds United end their home campaign by entertaining Norwich City tomorrow. That is a sentence I never thought I would be writing as recently as last Saturday, but a collapse in form makes it highly unlikely that we will be seeing play-off football this season.

Instead, Leeds have to rely on results elsewhere if they are to have any chance of extending the season as well as beating a Norwich City side who will be intent on building momentum for next year after a disappointing campaign.

The Whites have to go for broke but deserve to bow out in front of a packed Elland Road with a victory. This has been a season beyond all our expectations, and although it seems as if we will be missing out on promotion, the foundations of a decent side have been put in place by Garry Monk. In the week that the story of our last promotion from this divison have been so brilliantly documented in the film “Do You Want to Win”, let’s hope that a similar vision is in place to ensure that next season we don’t have to rely on miracles to sustain our promotion hopes.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Norwich City 0.

MATTHEW EVANS

One of those games where the anticipation is such that you’re not sure whether you want Saturday to hurry up or allow us to live in hope for as long as possible.

The task looks grim and our chances look slim but we can, at the very least, hope to take the fight to the final game at Wigan. We’ve not lost three on the bounce so far this season so let’s not start now. Beating Norwich is all we can control and we should be going for it. It’s like a cup game with all-out attack and Rob Green up for corners after 80 minutes if needs be.

All we can do is support the team and hope for the best.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Norwich City 1.