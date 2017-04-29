Leeds United v Norwich City: Three changes as O’Kane gets a recall

EUNAN O’Kane has been handed a recall as head coach Garry Monk makes three changes to his Leeds United side for this afternoon’s potentially crucial Championship clash with Norwich City at Elland Road.

Irish international midfielder Eunan O’Kane comes back into the side for his first start since the win against Birmingham City at the start of March as Kalvin Phillips drops to the bench.

Gaetano Berardi also replaces Charlie Taylor at left back while Stuart Dallas comes in for Souleymane Doukara on the left wing.

Leeds United team v Norwich City: Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi, O’Kane, Vieira, Roofe, Dallas, Hernandez, Wood. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Taylor, Coyle, Phillips, Sacko, Pedraza, Doukara.